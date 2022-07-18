Where to get a refreshing acai bowl in Dublin this summer

Is there a more insta worthy dish?
Updated 18th July 2022
Looking for a sweet and delicious snack or brekkie to keep you cool in this heat? We've got just the thing. The acai bowl blew up at the same time Instagram and Tumblr did; who can resist something so colourful. Even those who barely manage 2 of their 5 a day can't resist the acai aesthetic; luckily for us, these Dublin spots have got the acai bowl goods.
Probox
Location: Dundrum
For a limited time Probox has launched in Dundrum Town Centre, whipping up acai bowls, smoothies, juice, parfait, and more to keep those sweet tooths (teeth?) satisfied.
Eathos
Locations: Baggot Street Upper & Baggot Street Lower
Known for their fresh approach to food, it should be no surprise that both Eathos locations do a banging acai bowl in Dublin.
Urban Health
Location: Ranelagh
They're all about good food done healthily at Urban Health, and one of their top dishes is their take on the acai bowl.
Roots
Location: Monkstown
Roots specialise in the smoothie bowl; it's their bread and butter so to speak (or their fruit and nuts I guess). You can find them popped up at the Salthill and Monkstown DART station, and sometimes at Bushy Park Market. I personally tried my first acai bowl from Roots, and not only was it delicious, the staff were super friendly too (a lovely bonus).
Mint
Locations: Mount Merrion & Blackrock
One of my fave spots that opened last year was Mint's second location in Mount Merrion. Not only do they do a fabulous lunch menu, they're also one of the Dublin spots that serve almost fluorescent acai bowls.
Ten10 Coffee
Locations: Quarry House & Santry
Looking for an acai bowl in the north of Dublin? Ten10 Coffee do them with a range of toppings and flavours.
Farmer Browns
Location: Bath Avenue
New to the Farmer Browns Bath Avenue menu is the acai bowl, alongside other healthy and vegan brekkie options.
Ama Acai
Location: Harold's Cross
In a brand new location is Ama Acai, who specialise in the acai bowl in Dublin. They open weekends in Harold's Cross, and have some new flavours such as Dragonfruit, Blue Spirulina, and Avocado Pineapple.
Toca Tapioca
Location: Temple Bar
The award for the most aesthetically pleasing acai bowl in Dublin might just have to go to Toca Tapioca; the rose really just brings the whole meal together.
Póg
Multiple Locations
Once again, Póg proves they do more than just pancakes. If you can resist the calling of their pancake stacks, they also do a lovely acai bowl.
Kale and Coco
Location: Grangegorman
Okay, these acai bowls may compete with the one from Toca Tapioca as the most aesthetically pleasing. I am starving just looking at them, which is generally a good indication.
As you can see, there's plenty of Dublin spots serving up the acai bowl. Now all you've got to do is find your closest one and go enjoy a smoothie bowl at your earliest convenience.
Header image via Instagram/roots_dublin
