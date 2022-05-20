Where to get an acai bowl in Dublin this summer

Is there a more insta worthy dish?

The acai bowl blew up at the same time Instagram and Tumblr did; who can resist something so colourful. Even those who barely manage 2 of their 5 a day can't resist the acai aesthetic; luckily for us, these Dublin spots have got the acai bowl goods.

Eathos

Locations: Baggot Street Upper & Baggot Street Lower

Known for their fresh approach to food, it should be no surprise that both Eathos locations do a banging acai bowl in Dublin.

Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

They're all about good food done healthily at Urban Health, and one of their top dishes is their take on the acai bowl.

Roots

Location: Monkstown

Roots specialise in the smoothie bowl; it's their bread and butter so to speak (or their fruit and nuts I guess). You can find them popped up at the Salthill and Monkstown DART station, and sometimes at Bushy Park Market.

Mint

Locations: Mount Merrion & Blackrock

One of my fave spots that opened last year was Mint's second location in Mount Merrion. Not only do they do a fabulous lunch menu, they're also one of the Dublin spots that serve almost fluorescent acai bowls.

Ten10 Coffee

Locations: Quarry House & Santry

Looking for an acai bowl in the north of Dublin? Ten10 Coffee do them with a range of toppings and flavours.

Farmer Browns

Location: Bath Avenue

New to the Farmer Browns Bath Avenue menu is the acai bowl, alongside other healthy and vegan brekkie options.

Ama Acai

Location: Harold's Cross

In a brand new location is Ama Acai, who specialise in the acai bowl in Dublin. They open weekends in Harold's Cross, and have some new flavours such as Dragonfruit, Blue Spirulina, and Avocado Pineapple.

Toca Tapioca

Location: Temple Bar

The award for the most aesthetically pleasing acai bowl in Dublin might just have to go to Toca Tapioca; the rose really just brings the whole meal together.

Póg

Multiple Locations

Once again, Póg proves they do more than just pancakes. If you can resist the calling of their pancake stacks, they also do a lovely acai bowl.

Kale and Coco

Location: Grangegorman

Okay, these acai bowls may compete with the one from Toca Tapioca as the most aesthetically pleasing. I am starving just looking at them, which is generally a good indication.

As you can see, there's plenty of Dublin spots serving up the acai bowl. Now all you've got to do is find your closest one and go enjoy a smoothie bowl at your earliest convenience.

Header image via Instagram/kaleandcoco_ie

