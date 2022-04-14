Wondering where to get Hot Cross Buns over Easter?

Easter weekend is upon us and that only means one thing: Hot Cross Buns

Okay it also means chocolate eggs and roast dinners and such, but there's got to be a focus on hot cross buns. We've been waiting all year to dive into that sweet spiced pastry. If you've also been waiting to tear into one, these are the spots in Dublin where you'll find some hot cross buns this Easter weekend.

Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Of course one of Dublin's most famous bakeries would have a selection of hot cross buns. Like their other baked goods, these bad boys are likely to fly off the shelf, so make sure you get down early on whatever day you choose to get them.

Bewley's

Location: Grafton Street

Bewley's are offering hot cross buns with a cause this year. While the devastation continues in Ukraine, Bewley's wanted to make a difference somehow. They've been working with the Red Cross to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, making red cross buns this Easter where proceeds will be donated. Definitely a spot you need to check out this weekend.

Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

Open all Easter weekend, you can some whopper hot cross buns at Two Boys Brew, made fresh in-store.

Scéal Bakery

Location: Fumbally Lane

If you want a hot cross bun from Scéal (and we highly recommend you pay them a visit) you'll have to stop by on Saturday as it's the only day over the weekend that they're open. Check them out between 10am and 1pm; we promise they're worth it.

Social Fabric Café

Location: Stoneybatter

Social Fabric Café are ready for Easter with these thicc hot cross buns - we can practically smell them from here.

We wish you all a happy Easter and hope you get your hands on some lovely hot cross buns in Dublin.

