Seven Amazing Surf And Turf Dishes To Try In Dublin

Take the juiciness of meat and the saltiness of seafood, mix them together and you get the magical combination that is Surf And Turf.

It can be hard to get this combination right, but these places are winning at it.

1. Beef And Lobster

Well, this is probably the most obvious place judging by its name.

Beef And Lobster serve up some of the tastiest Surf And Turf in the city.

*Drools profusely*

2. Dillingers

Surf ‘n’ Turf Nachos!

Beef and crab claws on a bed of crunchy crisps – Absolute goals tbh.

3. The Green Hen

A beaut combination of Sirloin steak, sautéed prawns, rocket salad and Bearnaise sauce.

This stunning little place on Exchequer Street is well worth a visit.

4. Fx Buckley

Fx Buckley are known for having some of the best steaks in town but did you know you can add surf to your turf?

They offer scallops, breaded oysters or gambas as your surf of choice and omg, they’re all so good.

Top class!

5. Klaw

A Klaw BLT.

BLT is one of my favourite sambos and Klaw take it to the next level.

This beauty is made from crab meat, yuzu mayonnaise, chilli, coriander, lettuce, tomato and smoked bacon.

Goals.

6. Fire

The wood-fired tiger prawns from Fire are A1 and oh boy, do they go well with a steak.

Meat and fish – the dream combo.

7. Whitefriar Grill

This Camden Street eatery knows exactly what’s up.

Juicy meat and decadent shrimp, you’ve not lived ’till you’ve tried this.

Header Image: @whitefriargrill @dublinklaw