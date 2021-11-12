13 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

Last updated Fri 3rd Nov, 2021

Not all porridge is created equal

With the influx of chilly weather, there's nothing better than a bowl of porridge. These cafés know how to make it delicious and full of flavour.

1. Eathos

Location: Baggot Street

If nothing else this porridge is super Instagrammable. Eathos is walk ins only and they open 8-3.

2. Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

Porridge tastes better when it's pretty, right? Urban Health are experts in yummy, healthy food and their porridge is sure to satiate you. They open 8-3 Monday to Friday and 9-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

3. Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Get one of these flavoursome porridge pots from Baa Baa Café to start your day. They open 8-5 Tuesday to Friday and 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

4. Kerb

Location: Foxrock

If you're looking for a bit of spice in your porridge, Kerb is the place for you. This turmeric porridge is colourful and is sure to warm you up on a cold day. Kerb opens 9-4 Tuesday to Friday and 10-4 Saturday and Sunday.

5. Taste Food Company

Location: South William Street

This super porridge is topped with coconut flakes, granola, nuts, and a fruit medley. Taste Food Company opens for breakfast 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 12:30pm on weekends.

6. Thru The Green

Location: Windy Arbour

For some breakfast on the go, Thru The Green is the place for you. From 7:30am tomorrow they're launching their oats with granola and fruit. Perfect if you're on the way to college or work.

7. The Cali Kitchen

Location: Dún Laoghaire

The perfect way to start the day is with The Cali Kitchen porridge. Theirs is topped with granola, seasonal compote, Greek yoghurt, and maple. The Cali Kitchen opens Wednesday to Saturday 8.30am to 4pm and on Sundays 9am to 3pm.

8. Mint Coffee

Locations: Mount Merrion & Blackrock

Mint Coffee in Mount Merrion is doing a classic porridge combo with granola, blueberries, and cranberry.

9. Meltdown

Locations: Leeson Street & Montague Street

They're best known for their toasties, but Meltdown also serves some handy porridge pots in the morning if you find yourself in need!

10. Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

For those chilly mornings, Urbanity has you covered. Their porridge comes with plum, pistachio, sesame crumb, and drizzled in date syrup. They open Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm and 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

11. Bibi's Café

Location: Portobello

Newly introduced, this bowl of porridge from Bibi's Café is perfect for the winter mornings. It comes with blueberry maple compote, vanilla Irish yoghurt, and maple toasted seeds.

12. Grove Road

Location: Rathmines

How about some zesty porridge for the chilly mornings? Grove Road serves theirs with honey, poached pear, candied walnuts, and orange zest.

13. Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

Just look at this slow cooked porridge with hazelnut butter, roasted almonds, dark chocolate nut crunch and berry compote. We think Two Boys Brew can convert anyone who claims to not like porridge.

How do you like your porridge?

Header image via Instagram/twoboysbrew

