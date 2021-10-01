6 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

Not all porridge is created equal

With the influx of chilly weather, there's nothing better than a bowl of porridge. These cafés know how to make it delicious and full of flavour.

1. Eathos

Location: Baggot Street

If nothing else this porridge is super Instagrammable. Eathos is walk ins only and they open 8-3.

2. Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

Porridge tastes better when it's pretty, right? Urban Health are experts in yummy, healthy food and their porridge is sure to satiate you. They open 8-3 Monday to Friday and 9-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

3. Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Get one of these flavoursome porridge pots from Baa Baa Café to start your day. They open 8-5 Tuesday to Friday and 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

4. Kerb

Location: Foxrock

If you're looking for a bit of spice in your porridge, Kerb is the place for you. This turmeric porridge is colourful and is sure to warm you up on a cold day. Kerb opens 9-4 Tuesday to Friday and 10-4 Saturday and Sunday.

5. Taste Food Company

Location: South William Street

This super porridge is topped with coconut flakes, granola, nuts, and a fruit medley. Taste Food Company opens for breakfast 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 12:30pm on weekends.

6. Thru The Green

Location: Windy Arbour

For some breakfast on the go, Thru The Green is the place for you. From 7:30am tomorrow they're launching their oats with granola and fruit. Perfect if you're on the way to college or work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUcw_I2shCu/

How do you like your porridge?

Header image via Instagram/kerb.dublin

READ ON: The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season