6 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

Not all porridge is created equal
With the influx of chilly weather, there's nothing better than a bowl of porridge. These cafés know how to make it delicious and full of flavour.
1. Eathos
Location: Baggot Street
If nothing else this porridge is super Instagrammable. Eathos is walk ins only and they open 8-3.
2. Urban Health
Location: Ranelagh
Porridge tastes better when it's pretty, right? Urban Health are experts in yummy, healthy food and their porridge is sure to satiate you. They open 8-3 Monday to Friday and 9-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.
3. Baa Baa Café
Location: Chapelizod
Get one of these flavoursome porridge pots from Baa Baa Café to start your day. They open 8-5 Tuesday to Friday and 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.
4. Kerb
Location: Foxrock
If you're looking for a bit of spice in your porridge, Kerb is the place for you. This turmeric porridge is colourful and is sure to warm you up on a cold day. Kerb opens 9-4 Tuesday to Friday and 10-4 Saturday and Sunday.
5. Taste Food Company
Location: South William Street
This super porridge is topped with coconut flakes, granola, nuts, and a fruit medley. Taste Food Company opens for breakfast 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 12:30pm on weekends.
6. Thru The Green
Location: Windy Arbour
For some breakfast on the go, Thru The Green is the place for you. From 7:30am tomorrow they're launching their oats with granola and fruit. Perfect if you're on the way to college or work.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUcw_I2shCu/
How do you like your porridge?
Header image via Instagram/kerb.dublin
