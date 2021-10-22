9 stunning places in Dublin to get eggs for breakfast

I mean, can you beat having some eggs on toast for breakfast?

See what we did there. Beat. As in, what you do with eggs to make them... anyway! The answer is actually yes, you can. At least, these breakfast spots know exactly how to elevate your egg game!

1. Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

This take on Berber eggs from Urbanity is bound to put a smile on your face all day. The mixture of flavours is just perfection.

2. 3fe Coffee

Location: Grand Canal Dock

Fancy swapping out the toast and having your eggs with some potatoes instead this weekend? 3fe certainly makes an impressive looking breakfast plate.

3. Uova Trinita, NoLIta

Location: South Great George's Street

These eggs are cooked in a tomato sauce and service with borlitti beans, spicy salami, and of course some bread for dipping.

4. Smoked Salmon and Egg Muffin, BRÚ House

Location: Kilmainham

Sometimes you have to stick with a classic. Brú house serves their eggs with smoked salmon on a bun, with a touch of lemon caper mayo.

5. Huevos Rancheros, The Orange Goat

Location: Clontarf

A whole skillet full of eggs. What could be better? The Orange Goat serves their take on huevos rancheros, with a side of guac and a wrap to fill.

6. Daphne's

Location: Rialto

Stop by Daphne's between 12pm and 3pm this weekend to avail of their brunch menu and this fabulous egg sandwich.

7. South Bank Café

Location: Harold's Cross

Eggs Benedict is always a good idea. A classic that won't steer you wrong. South Bank Café serves theirs with mushroom and bacon, and of course with a golden coating of delicious hollandaise sauce.

8. Happy Out Café

Location: Donnybrook

We're obsessed with all the colours on this plate. Have your poached eggs with a medley of broccoli and tomatoes at Happy Out Café in Donnybrook.

9. Green Straw

Location: Swords

You heard them. If you just can't get enough of Turkish eggs, then The Green Straw in Swords is where you've gotta be.

Well, this is positively eggsellent. And yes, we did need to use that pun, if only once.

