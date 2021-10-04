Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

Pop-tarts are making a comeback

Pop-tarts are an American breakfast tradition - a biscuit with a sugary filling, placed between two pieces of pastries and topped with frosting and sprinkles. Kellogg's created them back in the 1960s, but they're thought of fondly as a 90s snack. Now you can even get them in Dublin. Sure, you pick up a box in most supermarkets, but Bread 41 is baking them from scratch and they look even more amazing than the originals. They bake theirs with delicious jam inside and the pastry looks light and flakey.

We covered the best spots to get all your retro biscuit needs here. If you really want to walk down memory lane, pop by The Cupcake Bloke bakery for a giant bourbon! Everything tastes better with a little sprinkle of nostalgia thrown in.

Bread 41 opens 7-2 Monday to Friday, and 8-2 on Saturdays and Sundays. They're located on Pearse Street.

Are you going to pick one up these bad boys this week? We're drooling just thinking about it.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

