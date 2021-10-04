Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

By Katy Thornton

October 4, 2021 at 9:58am

Share:
Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

Pop-tarts are making a comeback

Pop-tarts are an American breakfast tradition - a biscuit with a sugary filling, placed between two pieces of pastries and topped with frosting and sprinkles. Kellogg's created them back in the 1960s, but they're thought of fondly as a 90s snack. Now you can even get them in Dublin. Sure, you pick up a box in most supermarkets, but Bread 41 is baking them from scratch and they look even more amazing than the originals. They bake theirs with delicious jam inside and the pastry looks light and flakey.

We covered the best spots to get all your retro biscuit needs here. If you really want to walk down memory lane, pop by The Cupcake Bloke bakery for a giant bourbon! Everything tastes better with a little sprinkle of nostalgia thrown in.

Bread 41 opens 7-2 Monday to Friday, and 8-2 on Saturdays and Sundays. They're located on Pearse Street.

Are you going to pick one up these bad boys this week? We're drooling just thinking about it.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

READ ON: Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

Share:

Latest articles

Hands on with myFirst Camera Insta 2

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

In need of food inspo? Here's some of our top dishes to try in Dublin at the weekend

You may also love

6 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

This Malahide café celebrates Pancake Tuesday every Tuesday

8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

Farmer Browns

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.