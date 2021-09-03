8 best places in Dublin for brunch favourite French Toast

French Toast is the absolute key to any good brunch menu.

If you're not an eggs and avo person, or you just have more of a sweet tooth when it comes to brunch, then French toast is the perfect dish. Luckily we've collated a range of places in Dublin to get some.

1. Baa Baa Café

Located in Chapelizod, Baa Baa Café will treat you to a loaded French toast dish full of fruit and yoghurt. They're open 9-5 on Saturdays and Sundays.

2. Bibi's Café

This brunch spot is perfect for a cosy catch up and of course, a stack of French toast. They mix it up with Tonka bean mascarpone and a drizzling of honey. Bibi's Café in Portobello is open 9-3 on Saturdays and 10-3 on Sundays.

3. Herbstreet

Celebrate International Bacon Day with the class French toast combo, grilled bacon and maple syrup. Herbstreet on Hanover Quay serves brunch 10-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

4. Pineapple Pink

It's true that French toast comes in many forms, but this may be one of our favourites. Pineapple Pink in Malahide is serving croissant French toast and it looks amazing. They're open 10-5 Tuesday to Sunday.

5. Mayfield Eatery

Located in Terenure, Mayfield Eatery is serving up French toast for all your brunching needs. Their brunch menu is available until 4:30pm.

6. Póg

It's no surprise that Póg creates one of the best renditions of French toast. This version of the brunch dish uses brioche and is coated with honeycomb. It is then topped with Snickers, ice-cream and caramel sauce. Check out their opening hours for their various cafés here.

7. Slices

This Stoneybatter café is serving a creative French toast that is topped with poached plums and peaches and served with peanut caramel and peanut butter sauce. Slices does brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-4:30.

8. The Vanilla Pod Eatery

Get a fat stack of French toast at The Vanilla Pod eatery, served with bacon and maple syrup and dusted with icing sugar. Choose from their three locations here.

As you can see there's no shortage of brunch venues to dig into some glorious French toast this weekend. Where are you heading to first?

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

