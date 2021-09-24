Looking to cure your hangover? This Dublin café has just the thing for it!

If you've gone a little too hard over the weekend, pancakes are always the way to go

Dying of a hangover? Sometimes you can't just wait for the bed to swallow you up; you've just got to suck it up and refuel. One Society Café on Gardiner Street has the answer with their self proclaimed hangover stack.

This pancake stack may be a little unconventional, but we trust them when they say it's going to cure you. It consists of vanilla pancakes, topped with crispy bacon, tabasco, ricotta, a fried egg and drizzled in the classic maple syrup. Sounds absolutely divine. Wash it down with some coffee and loads of water and you're good to go!

One Society Café does brunch Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Plenty of time to drag yourself out of bed and get some pancakes into you.

Header image via Instagram/onesocietycafe

