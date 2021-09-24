Looking to cure your hangover? This Dublin café has just the thing for it!

By Katy Thornton

September 24, 2021 at 9:06am

Share:
Looking to cure your hangover? This Dublin café has just the thing for it!

If you've gone a little too hard over the weekend, pancakes are always the way to go

Dying of a hangover? Sometimes you can't just wait for the bed to swallow you up; you've just got to suck it up and refuel. One Society Café on Gardiner Street has the answer with their self proclaimed hangover stack.

This pancake stack may be a little unconventional, but we trust them when they say it's going to cure you. It consists of vanilla pancakes, topped with crispy bacon, tabasco, ricotta, a fried egg and drizzled in the classic maple syrup. Sounds absolutely divine. Wash it down with some coffee and loads of water and you're good to go!

One Society Café does brunch Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Plenty of time to drag yourself out of bed and get some pancakes into you.

Header image via Instagram/onesocietycafe

READ ON: 7 Irish acts we can't wait to catch live over the next few months

Share:

Latest articles

5 cocktails to be sipping in Dublin over the weekend

Looking for a fun new comedy to watch at home this weekend? Look no further

8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

WATCH: The cast and creators of The Many Saints of Newark discuss creating the Sopranos prequel movie

You may also love

8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

8 best places in Dublin for brunch favourite French Toast

We know where we're heading for brunch this weekend!

Happy Out opening up on the Southside - hallelujah!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.