This Malahide café celebrates Pancake Tuesday every Tuesday

Who says it only comes around once a year?

Now this Dublin café has its priorities straight. Instead of celebrating Pancake Tuesday once a year, on the eve of Lent, Pineapple Pink restaurant celebrates every Tuesday with unlimited pancake toppings. You can create the pancake stack of your dreams!

There's loads of toppings to choose from, including ice-cream, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, and Nutella. Get as creative as you want when deciding how to load up your pancakes. If you somehow need more persuading, just check out the Pineapple Pink Instagram. It is full of the most insane food porn.

Pineapple Pink opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/pineapplepink_restaurant

