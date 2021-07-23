We know where we're heading for brunch this weekend!

Hash brown lovers rejoice, Happy Out are back with a weekend brunch menu that'll have you feeling like Pharell Williams on the Despicable Me soundtrack (happy, that is).

If you've sampled their toasties or breakfast baps over the years, you know every creation from Happy Out is a gift from the food gods. And this menu is the gift that keeps on giving, my friends. As a through and through hash brown stan, the instant winner for me is this massive hashie topped with chorizo, black pudding crumble and a fried to perfection egg:

But an honourable mention too to the Japanese soufflé pancakes with compote and raspberry lime coulis if you're feeling fresh, and of course to the breakfast tacos with hot sauce, scrambled egg, avo and creamy manchego cheese. Everything looks unreal tbh, and fairly priced with the most expensive dish coming in at €12. That means you won't have to feel guilty accompanying your breakie with a delish Roasted Brown coffee and a treat to follow.

Also if you're just on the hunt for a takeaway coffee this weekend, Happy Out are taking reusable cups! After almost a year of single use everything, we're loving being able to get back into a more sustainable routine at some of our favourite cafes. We have info about a few other spots taking reusable cups at the moment here.

Header image via Instagram/Happy Out

