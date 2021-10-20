Rugby player James Lowe creates epic burger with GBK

This burger sounds like a 10/10

Irish and Leinster rugby player James Lowe is now a brand ambassador for Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK). Three New Zealanders founded the chain of burger joints in 2001 and the restaurants maintain many of their kiwi roots. The idea for gourmet burgers and James Lowe both originally hailed from New Zealand, so the collaboration is a perfect fit. Lowe worked with the Head Chef at GBK to create the "J. Lowe Burger" and frankly, it sounds immense.

The burger comprises of: 100% Irish beef, crispy bacon, mature Irish cheddar, an onion ring, salad, dill pickle, and mayonnaise and relish. Two chicken wings top off the burger, which was a stroke of genius on Lowe's part. Opt for the meal deal and you'll get a pint of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale to wash it all down.

Lowe calls this "The Burger Meal of Champions" so if that sounds like a bit of you, check out your nearest GBK.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has four locations: South Anne Street, South William Street, Temple Bar, and Liffey Valley.

