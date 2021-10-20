Rugby player James Lowe creates epic burger with GBK

By Katy Thornton

October 20, 2021 at 9:31am

Share:
Rugby player James Lowe creates epic burger with GBK

This burger sounds like a 10/10

Irish and Leinster rugby player James Lowe is now a brand ambassador for Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK). Three New Zealanders founded the chain of burger joints in 2001 and the restaurants maintain many of their kiwi roots. The idea for gourmet burgers and James Lowe both originally hailed from New Zealand, so the collaboration is a perfect fit. Lowe worked with the Head Chef at GBK to create the "J. Lowe Burger" and frankly, it sounds immense.

The burger comprises of: 100% Irish beef, crispy bacon, mature Irish cheddar, an onion ring, salad, dill pickle, and mayonnaise and relish. Two chicken wings top off the burger, which was a stroke of genius on Lowe's part. Opt for the meal deal and you'll get a pint of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale to wash it all down.

Lowe calls this "The Burger Meal of Champions" so if that sounds like a bit of you, check out your nearest GBK.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has four locations: South Anne Street, South William Street, Temple Bar, and Liffey Valley.

Header image via Society PR 

READ ON: There's drag brunch happening at Wigwam this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

You can now get pizza by the slice at this new Foxrock spot

Swap a book for a pint at this Dublin 7 pub!

Mount Merrion welcomes a new location for this Dublin coffee spot this Friday

There's drag brunch happening at Wigwam this weekend

You may also love

5 amazing vegan burgers to try in Dublin at the weekend

The secrets out - there's a new spot coming to Rathmines next week

BuJo Burger

Box Burger

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.