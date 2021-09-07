5 places to get a delicious almond croissant in Dublin

We have searched far and wide for the very best Dublin has to offer.

Almond croissants are just delightful. They are flakey and sweet and are in the elite tier of pastries. That said, an almond croissant can go very wrong, which is why we want to recommend the best ones that Dublin has to offer.

1. Kaph

Located on Drury Street, Kaph is open every day until 6pm. These almond croissants look absolutely heavenly.

2. The Cosy Bean

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. The Cosy Bean in Churchtown is a haven for dog owners and almond croissant lovers. The croissants are baked onsite and snapped up before they even have a chance to cool. The Cosy Bean is open 8-4 on weekdays and 9-4 on weekends.

3. Bread 41

There's really nothing Bread 41 can't do to perfection. It should be no surprise that their almond croissants are also incredible. You'll want to get there early though before they're all gone. They are open every day until 2pm.

4. Goats Gruff

How do you make an almond croissant trendy? Make it sourdough of course. Goats Gruff in Strawberry Hall has perfected pizzas and pastries. They're open for coffee and treats every day until 3pm.

5. Il Valentino

This Italian café serves an array of amazing pastries and their almond croissants are just as amazing. Il Valentino is located on Grand Canal Dock and is open until 7pm everyday.

If you have anymore spots for the perfect almond croissant, we would love to hear them!

Header image via Instagram/ilvalentino.ie

