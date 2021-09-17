Got a sweet tooth? Here are 5 treats you've got to try in Dublin this weekend

By Katy Thornton

September 17, 2021 at 12:36pm

These treats will put you in that perfect weekend mood

Sometimes nothing will cut it but a slice of cake, or a delicious brownie. These gorge spots in Dublin are bound to satiate you and act as the perfect treat for your weekend.

1. Fable + Stey

Located in Blackrock, Fable + Stey is the perfect place for coffee and treats with your nearest and dearest. This coconot, raspberry, and apple bakewell crumble looks good enough to... well... eat! They are closed on Sundays but open until 3:30pm Fridays and Saturdays.

2. The Pepper Pot Café

These apple turnovers are too good to pass up. The Pepper Pot Café in Powerscourt Town Centre are serving them and they look amazing. They open 11-5 on Fridays and Saturdays, and close on Sundays.

3. The Orange Tree Bakery

Located in the heart of Rathmines, The Orange Tree Bakery mixes peanut butter into their brownies and we approve. They're open 7:30-6 on Fridays, 8:30-6:30 on Saturdays, and 9:30-4:30 on Sundays.

4. Scéal Bakery

We. Are. Drooling. Scéal Bakery at the Fumbally Stables Hatch is only open on Thursdays and Saturdays, but well worth popping over to. This is a chocolate, rye crumb, and sea salt cruffin and it just looks like perfection on a plate.

5. Eleven Deli

Kinder bueno brownies - what more could you ask for? Baked by Greystones local @bakedbyazaria, you can get these stunning brownies at the Eleven Deli in Killiney and Greystones. You can check out their opening hours here.

If there's any other pastries or desserts that you think need to be on this list, please let us know!

Header image via Instagram/scealbakery

