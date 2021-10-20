Mount Merrion welcomes a new location for this Dublin coffee spot this Friday

We cannot wait to get our caffeine fix from here!

Nine weeks ago, Mint Coffee took to Instagram to announce the opening of a second location. The café makes her grand opening on Friday and we're absolutely stoked about it. Mint Coffee also has a café on Stradbrook Road in Blackrock.

Known for their stunning iced beverages and sundaes, we're excited to see what they come up with for their winter menu. It is hot chocolate season after all, and what better place to treat yourself than Mint Coffee? If you're after some food, they also do a delicious range of sambos, salad bowls, and baked treats. Just look at that toastie - absolutely heavenly.

The new location is on 111 Trees Road Upper in Mount Merrion. Definitely a spot to check out this bank holiday weekend!

Header image via Instagram/mint_coffee_dublin

