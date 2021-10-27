Swap your typical pumpkin spice latte for a s'more pumpkin spice hot chocolate!

By Katy Thornton

October 27, 2021 at 10:05am

Swap your typical pumpkin spice latte for a s'more pumpkin spice hot chocolate!

Hot girl autumn is nearly over - time to ingest anything with the words pumpkin spice!

Winter is fast approaching, and with its arrival, we'll see the departure of pumpkin spice everything. These are officially the last days to soak up everything pumpkin spice, and if you've had your fill of the lattes, RóCo Café has an alternative.

Introducing the S'more Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate. This looks better than even the one Flanders makes for Bart in The Simpsons Movie (childhood memory unlocked).

Well, it includes exactly what you'd expect. It's made with s'mores cocoa atelier hot chocolate, pumpkin spice, crumbled biscuits, cinnamon, pretzel sticks, and of course, some big toasted marshmallows.

RóCo café opens Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm. Perfect for a midweek sweet treat.

Get it while you still can!

Header image via Instagram/rococafe.ie

READ ON: Off for mid-term in Dublin this weekend? Here's a list of things to do

