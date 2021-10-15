This adorable Dublin coffee spot has a brand new location

We know where we're getting our morning cuppa

Ciao Ciao Coffee Co first popped up in Dún Laoghaire Shopping Centre over a year ago. They're known for their delicious coffee and baked goods, such as their unreal cannolis and crepes. They have also been spotted in Ballybrack, where they served up their delicious goods over Christmas. Now they're back and set up outside St. Peter's Church in Phibsborough, and they're looking as cute as ever.

Just look at that cosy spot. Stop by whether you're an avid coffee drinker, or a hot chocolate connoisseur. You won't be disappointed. And why not get yourself a crepe while you're at it? Just because. You don't need any other reason.

Header image via Instagram/ciaociaocoffeeco

READ ON: Nick's has given us a sneak peek of their new venue