This adorable Dublin coffee spot has a brand new location

By Katy Thornton

October 15, 2021 at 10:05am

Share:
This adorable Dublin coffee spot has a brand new location

We know where we're getting our morning cuppa

Ciao Ciao Coffee Co first popped up in Dún Laoghaire Shopping Centre over a year ago. They're known for their delicious coffee and baked goods, such as their unreal cannolis and crepes. They have also been spotted in Ballybrack, where they served up their delicious goods over Christmas. Now they're back and set up outside St. Peter's Church in Phibsborough, and they're looking as cute as ever.

Just look at that cosy spot. Stop by whether you're an avid coffee drinker, or a hot chocolate connoisseur. You won't be disappointed. And why not get yourself a crepe while you're at it? Just because. You don't need any other reason.

Header image via Instagram/ciaociaocoffeeco

READ ON: Nick's has given us a sneak peek of their new venue

Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin deli might just have the elite hangover food

Looking for some scary movie inspiration? Look no further...

Not long left now - Here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

Hands on with the Huawei Mateview

You may also love

This breakfast hot dog is locked and loaded, and if you're a foodie you've got to try it

Got a sweet tooth? Here are 5 treats you've got to try in Dublin this weekend

5 places to get a delicious almond croissant in Dublin

A subscription service for bread? Sign us up!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.