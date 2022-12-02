10 of the best Irish gifts to pick up at Carrolls this Christmas

Need some gift inspo? There's something for everyone in this very Irish gift guide...

When it comes to choosing the perfect gifts for your friends or family this Christmas, there's a lot to be said for shopping sustainably, opting for Irish or eco-friendly presents over mass-produced products.

Not only are you doing your part to support local and make your Christmas more eco-friendly, it also helps guarantee your gifts are more unique and meaningful.

But sometimes, we're turned off by misconceptions that sustainable or Irish products can be more pricey, or trickier to shop for. Thankfully, Carrolls Irish Gifts stocks a huge range of affordable gifts that are both Irish and sustainable, making it really easy to shop more consciously this Christmas.

Ahead of the festivities, they've launched Gifts with Grá, a new campaign that reminds people to support Irish and shop with more meaning this year.

Advertisement

They want people to know that supporting local doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming, by stocking loads of unique and affordable Irish gifts for men, women and kids online. And considering Carrolls purchases 75% of its stock from Irish companies, it really is the perfect one-stop-shop for all your gifts this December.

With that in mind, we've put together some unique and sustainable picks from Carrolls Irish Gifts for you to shop this Christmas.

Whether it's for a special partner, an eco-conscious pal or a family member, there's sure to be something here to suit everyone on your list this year...

10. Green Island Cream Poolbeg Unisex Hoodie - €55

Advertisement

9. Irish Groceries Tote Bag - €17

Available in-store

8. Hawthorn Handmade Skincare Discovery Set - €31.45

7. Large Cheese Paddle & Soft Cheese Knife Walnut Bundle Set - €55

Advertisement

6. Purple Cloud Pure Natural Lavender Unique Collection Gift Box - €38.25

5. Handcrafted Palm Free Irish Soap Artisan Gift Pack - €15

4. Irish Socksciety You Are My Cupán Tae Socks With Tea And Cookies Design - €9

3. Bog Buddies Irish House With Shamrock Design Turf Wall Frame - €35

Advertisement

2. 100% Merino Wool Honeycomb Knitted Hat & Scarf Set, Charcoal Colour - €39.95