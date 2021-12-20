12 cosy cuppas to enjoy in Dublin over the festive period

Christmas week is officially here, and there's plenty of festive drinks to be sipping on as you countdown to Saturday!

It's been a tough few weeks, and hospitality has felt the tightening of restrictions acutely. Cafés however are still fully open, and if you want to support them during this hard time, and get a Christmassy drink while you're at it, then check out these spots.

1. Oreo Hot Chocolate, The ArmBarista Coffee

Location: Parnell Street

December is the best time to indulge in a hot chocolate, and this one from The ArmBarista is calling our name. Add oreos to anything and it's bound to taste amazing!

2. Baileys Coffee, Póg

Location: Howth

Nothing says Christmas more than Baileys, so why not try Póg's Irish coffee using it as their (not so) secret ingredient?

3. Lotus Biscoff Drinks, Treat Yo Self

Location: Santry

If you love Biscoff, then Treat Yo' Self has everything you've dreamed of and more. Not only do they have Biscoff lattes and hot chocolates, they're serving Biscoff muffins, donuts, and milkshakes.

4. Peppermint Mocha, Inhale Coffee

Location: Shankill

Take a minute and just inhale all the goodies Inhale Shankill has to offer. They've got peppermint mochas, peppermint hot choccy, as well as the winter classic, gingerbread lattes, and gingerbread chai lattes.

5. Christmas Cookie Latte, RóCo Café

Location: Edward Street

After their stunning pumpkin spice s'mores hot chocolate from Halloween, it should come as no surprise that RóCo Café are back at it again with the festive drinks. This time they have a Christmas Cookie Latte, topped with gingerbread and green and red sprinkles. One for the insta' feed for sure!

6. Dirty Chai Latte, Jelliti's Coffee

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Start your day off with a dirty chai latte from Jelliti's Coffee and a gorge walk on Dún Laoghaire pier in the lead up to Christmas.

7. Reese's Hot Chocolate, Mint Coffee

Location: Mount Merrion

Peanut butter and chocolate works well in a Reese's Cup, so why not combine the two for a cosy cuppa this Christmas? Mint in Mount Merrion are absolutely spoiling us with this.

8. Gingerbread Latte, Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

The classic gingerbread latte is a must try this festive season. Baa Baa Café's is particularly aesthetic with this little gingerbread man on top, surrounded by petals!

9. Orange Noir Latte, Copper + Straw

Location: Smithfield

For a seasonal treat that's not as traditional, stop by Copper + Straw in Smithfield for an Orange Noir latte.

10. Baileys Hot Chocolate, Hush

Location: Rathmines

Back by popular demand is the Baileys hot chocolate from Hush, with a mountain of whipped cream and some decorative (and delicious) chocolate shavings.

11. Gingerbread Latte, Velvet Café

Location: Portmarnock

Pick up a gingerbread latte with a gingerbread man on top from Velvet Café in Portmarnock before the festive season is over.

12. White Chocolate Terry's Chocolate Orange Mocha, Froth Coffee

Location: Clondalkin

Sign us up for Froth's white chocolate Terry's chocolate orange mocha (now that's a mouthful we absolutely want to taste).

This list is for those who are missing Pumpkin Spice Lattes right about now!

Header image via Instagram/hush_rathmines

