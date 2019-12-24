Eight refreshing walks to kick off your Christmas Day

Merry Christmas all! Now that Santa has been and gone, it's time to dust the cobwebs off and enjoy a large slice of festive fresh air.

If you're in the Dublin area this Christmas morning, there are ample locations to stretch the legs with family or friends both human and furry.

Take your pick from this lot to work up some energy before Christmas dinner.

Portmarnock

This sprawling north Dublin beach is just the ticket to get a bit of festive sea air on your face.

Royal Canal

Take in the jingle jangle along the banks of the Northside canal. Start off in at the 12th Lock pub in Castleknock

City Centre

With town bustling every other day of the year, this is the perfect time to experience the city when it's a bit quieter. Stroll around the alleyways of Dublin and be sure to have your camera on hand to take pictures of an unusually deserted city.

Bull Island

This long walk out to the Irish Sea is always good for what ails ya.

Ticknock

If you fancy an unrivalled view over Dublin on Christmas Day, this is the place to go.

Great South Wall

It doesn't come much more scenic than this.

Phoenix Park

There are so many places to get lost in Ireland's largest enclosed park.

Sandymount

Let the sea air hit you before settling down to Christmas dinner.