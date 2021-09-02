It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

Yes you read that right. Santa Claus is coming to town and it's nearly time to book tickets.

We all know how busy Santa gets, so this year booking tickets has come early. Airfield Estate in Kilmacud has announced that tickets will be available from mid-September for your chance to see Santa Claus.

Airfield is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to making better food choices. On their website they state: Airfield Estate's mission is to inspire and enable people to make food choices that benefit people, planet and pocket". You can visit the farm all year around so why not check it out before Santa lands his sleigh?

Keep an eye on their website and socials so as not to miss out on the opportunity to book Santa's grotto for you and the family.

Header image via Instagram/airfieldestate

