"No one should be homeless" Shankill coffee bar to donate all proceeds from Christmas Eve

By Katy Thornton

December 23, 2021 at 1:01pm

Stop by this gorge Shankill coffee spot who are fundraising in aid of Dublin Simon Community.

Inhale Coffee Bar in Shankill is known to locals as the cutest café around. They serve great coffee; currently they're doing lots of festive drinks including Gingerbread Lattes and Peppermint Mochas. They even have this unreal turkey, brie, and cranberry croissant up for grabs.

If that wasn't all enough, on Christmas Eve, Inhale are doing some extra special. In aid of Dublin Simon Community, Inhale Coffee will donate all their proceeds from Christmas Eve to this amazing cause. They recognise the difficulty of the homelessness crisis in Ireland; their caption states:

"No one should be homeless. Thousands of men, women and children across Ireland are facing into Christmas this year without a home. Please join us on Christmas eve where we will be donating ALL proceeds to @dublinsimoncommunity."

Inhale opens from 9am to 12pm on Christmas Eve, so make sure you get down there early to support this important cause, and to curb that coffee craving too.

Header image via Instagram/inhalecoffeebar

READ ON: Sandyford to welcome fifth branch of this much loved Persian restaurant

