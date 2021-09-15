The Arnotts Christmas Shop is back 3 months ahead of the day!

Cue someone asking if it seems like it gets earlier every year... sure it's not even been Halloween yet

If the Christmas Shops opened in July next year, I wouldn't even be surprised. In August, Brown Thomas launched their own Christmas Shop, so it's very possible we may start seeing them in early summer now. This week Arnotts has officially launched their 2021 Christmas shop and even the Grinchs and Scrooges out there have got to be a little excited (really, just me?).

If you're uber organised why not take a little trip to Arnotts to breathe in the magic of Christmas. They have everything from Christmas trees, lights, decorations, you name it. I'm sure they'll have a good selection of Christmas gifts to choose from too! You can check out their current opening hours here.

Do you think Christmas comes around too early each year?

Header image via Instagram/arnottsdublin

