The Arnotts Christmas Shop is back 3 months ahead of the day!

By Katy Thornton

September 15, 2021 at 11:02am

Share:
The Arnotts Christmas Shop is back 3 months ahead of the day!

Cue someone asking if it seems like it gets earlier every year... sure it's not even been Halloween yet

If the Christmas Shops opened in July next year, I wouldn't even be surprised. In August, Brown Thomas launched their own Christmas Shop, so it's very possible we may start seeing them in early summer now. This week Arnotts has officially launched their 2021 Christmas shop and even the Grinchs and Scrooges out there have got to be a little excited (really, just me?).

If you're uber organised why not take a little trip to Arnotts to breathe in the magic of Christmas. They have everything from Christmas trees, lights, decorations, you name it. I'm sure they'll have a good selection of Christmas gifts to choose from too! You can check out their current opening hours here.

Do you think Christmas comes around too early each year?

Header image via Instagram/arnottsdublin

READ ON: Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Disney lovers, you'll want to hear what show is coming to the Bord Gáis this December

There'll be a SOSU pop up shop at this Dublin shopping centre at the end of the month

Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

There's a stout and oyster festival coming to Dublin this weekend, here's everything you need to know

You may also love

It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

The Helix is moving their annual panto online this year

The Brown Thomas Christmas Shop is now open

Six unreal spots for a gin night out with your mates

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.