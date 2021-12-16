This Baggot Street deli is doing a sambo with Christmas tree mayo!

Yes, you read that right. Tír Deli on Baggot Street is going all out with their Christmas sambo this year, so much so that they've made mayo out of real Christmas trees.

These guys take Christmas sambos seriously. Tír Deli have ensured they have the best produce for their annual Christmas sandwich. This year's edition comes with a creative twist however. Their turkey is brined and roasted, their ham is smoked and sliced. But Tír go that extra mile by travelling to the Dublin Mountains to get some authentic fresh spruce to make Christmas tree mayo.

We are extremely intrigued by this Christmas tree mayo, which possibly makes this the most Christmassy sambo on the market. How do they even make it? And who knew Christmas trees tasted great on top of being decorative?

This sambo is then completed with gravy, stuffing, and some braised Irish red cabbage, all inside a crispy ciabatta.

Tír Deli opens 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Header image via Instagram/tir_deli

