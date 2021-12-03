This Dublin cookie company has us in floods of tears with their Christmas ad

By Katy Thornton

December 3, 2021 at 9:19am

Share:

And it's just in time for National Cookie Day!

We are a sucker for a good Christmas advert. They have the uncanny ability to stir our emotions with their sweetness, similar to the nature of a Pixar film, or looking at a photograph of puppies. We have swooned over the Arnotts ad, the Aldi ad, and now we have the Hot Chip Christmas Advert 2021. National Cookie Day is tomorrow, 4th December, so it has come at the exact right time.

We don't want to spoil it too much; you should just give it a watch! The advert focuses on a theme of loneliness at this time of year, and how to overcome this. It emphasises the importance of checking in with our friends, our family, and especially those we don't speak to all the time. And what better way is there to connect with those around us than through food? Cookies, to be specific.

Brb, we're just going to wipe that piece of glass out of our eyes. We're not crying, you are!

Header image via Instagram/hotchipdublin

READ ON: WATCH: Niamh O'Sullivan puts her baking skills to the test with this delicious Philadelphia Strawberry Cheesecake recipe

Share:

Latest articles

Did you know Wall and Keogh offer tea subscriptions?

5 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

8 dishes you've got to try out in Dublin this weekend

Mint in Mount Merrion are bringing you a seasonal special this week

You may also love

The gingerbread village at the Shelbourne is back

This Clontarf restaurant has decided to close for the Christmas period

Loose Canon's iconic wine glasses are now available to buy

Move over Christmas sambo, this Dublin 8 spot has the Christmas croissant of dreams!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.