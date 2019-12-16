This Dublin Restaurant Is The Perfect Place To Take a Break From Christmas Shopping

It's the best part of any shopping day - coffeeeeee.

Whether you've planned one last get together with friends, or you simply cannot traipse anymore, throw your bags in the car and head to Sophies.

Not only are the wraparound views of Dublin the perfect way to appreciate our city at its festive finest, their Winter Warmers menu is the perfect Christmas treat.

Their boozy hot chocolate is the perfect bevvy if you're not quite ready to get stuck into the hard stuff yet, but fancy a little merry 'pick me up'.

If you are ready for something stronger though, and you're lucky enough to be getting a lift home, their mulled wine is DIVINE. (So much so that this writer may have been overheard begging for it in summer at the bar.)

If there's a few of you, their boozy chocolate fondue is a real indulgent treat.

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/2110593562300736/

Disclaimer: You may need to roll yourself home after all this indulgence.

