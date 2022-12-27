12 of the saddest closures for the Dublin hospitality scene in 2022

We will remember you.

2022 was a great year for openers, but unfortunately saw way too many closures in Dublin as well. While the ending of severe coronavirus restrictions certainly helped the hospitality scene, rising costs and the lack of staff forced a lot of businesses' hands when it came to remaining open.

Here are some of our saddest losses to the Dublin hospitality scene from 2022.

1. Veginity

Just weeks before the end of 2022, plant-based spot Veginity announced their impending closure, and that they would not be trading into 2023. Based on Dorset Street Upper, the plant-based restaurant opened in 2016 and has been an absolute haven for vegans with their cuisine that is a mix of street food and fine dining.

2. Vegan Sandwich Co

The announcement that Vegan Sandwich Co was leaving the Dublin scene absolutely shook us to our core. Having expanded their Smithfield empire into Stephen's Green Shopping Centre and Rathmines, we were really rooting for the plant-based spot to continue growing. Unfortunately their Rathmines restaurant shut after just two months, and shortly afterwards they closed their other two locations.

A true loss for the vegan community and beyond.

The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed. pic.twitter.com/J1TW3aMoIe — Vegan Sandwich Co (@vegansandwichco) October 5, 2022

3. Circa

It's a sign of the times when a Michelin star restaurant cannot cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The Terenure restaurant battled for as long as they could, but ultimately could not work with the insane increase in prices, deciding instead to close Circa.

4. Winedown

Meltdown's night-time sister restaurant Winedown made the sad decision to close after two years of trading. The Lovin team were huge fans of the small plates spot, and are thankful that Meltdown is sticking around at least for the time-being.

5. Mooch

What made the ending of Mooch in Dublin so sad was that it officially marked the end of a decade-long devotion to frozen yoghurt. Mooch, and the long departed Yogism, made us care about froyo at a time where we needed something to care about (preparing us for the explosion of donut shops about to make it onto the scene) and for that we will never forget them.

6. Table Wine

No one saw this coming. Table Wine has been a spot firmly beloved by the Lovin team for as long as it's been running; as someone who walks by it every time I commute into the office, I can say it was always full and bustling with people come evening time. Yet they've unfortunately made the decision to close, leaving us gutted.

7. Finnstown Castle Hotel

Popular hotel and wedding venue Finnstown Castle have announced their closure, not long after undergoing extensive refurbishment work. Regarded as one of Dublin's most beautiful period estates, the hotel was named as one of the best wedding reception venues in Ireland by the Irish Wedding Diary and was voted "Most Romantic Wedding Venue" in the 2020 Irish Wedding Awards.

8. Joe's Coffee

Joe's closed at Arnotts in October, and while they were soon replaced by Griolladh, one of Dublin's favourite toastie spots, the loss of the café was still disheartening. Domini and Peaches Kemp shared the news on Twitter, and left fans of Joe's a little bit of hope, saying, "The Joe's journey has been an amazing one - and we hope it is not quite over yet!" So who knows, 2023 may see Joe's pop up in a new spot.

9. Lenehans

The people of Rathmines were shook to discover a sign in the order of Lenehan's Bar and Grill one day stating they had closed with immediate effect. Specialising in expertly shaken and stirred cocktails, hearty roast dinners, cheese boards and brunch, the D6 spot was a popular choice among Dubliners for special occasions and parties.

10. Love Supreme

This news was bittersweet. While the premises has since been taken over by new owners, and renamed Joli, fans of Love Supreme will no doubt be missing the café given its eight years of service to the Stoneybatter locals.

11. Monck's Green

After 30 years in business, Monck's Green, which was originally Woodstuck, shared the news on Instagram that they were closing in September. They didn't cite the reason behind the closure, but many speculated that it was down to the rising costs.

12. Fasta

This one really got me. I had only just discovered Fasta this year, and I praised Connolly for having such a class food spot within the station (I don't know if you've been there lately but it's slim pickings for a good meal). As someone who semi-regularly travels to Belfast from Connolly, I was buzzing to have a good food option, and I therefore was devastated to hear their closure news so close to the end of the year. I can only hope they pop back up again somewhere else.

