14 Dublin closures in 2023 we're still devastated over

Huge losses for the Dublin hospitality scene.

While there's been a steady stream of new restaurant and cafés opening up in Dublin, unfortunately the same can be said of closures.

In 2023 alone we've seen the closure of over a dozen Dublin restaurants and coffee trailers, with the main culprits being staff shortages, price increases in supplies, and electricity bills. Luckily in some cases these spots either have multiple locations, or are planning to pop up elsewhere, but sadly in some cases they're gone for good.

So we thought we'd commemorate some of the Dublin closures we were the most sad to hear about from 2023 so far.

14. Gotham South

Location: Stillorgan

After nearly 13 years in business, restaurant and café Gotham South closed their doors in January. The Stillorgan spot had been much loved from locals, myself included, but like many other businesses in recent months, stated they could no longer withstand the fallout from the pandemic.

Some sad breaking news from Gotham South Stillorgan - Thanks for all the Good Times since 2010 💔 pic.twitter.com/dikXkABktK — Gotham.ie (@GothamDublin) January 10, 2023

13. Smokin Bones BBQ

Location: Walkinstown

Despite expanding in 2021 and 2022, Smokin Bones BBQ sadly made the decision to close their Walkinstown location in January of this year.

Not to worry though. You can still visit Smokin Bones at their other locations at Castle Market, Temple Bar, and Swords. And who knows, maybe the Smokin Bones container is simply finding a new location to settle down in.

12. Saltwater Grocery

Location: Terenure

Unfortunately for Dublin 6 dwellers, Saltwater Grocery officially closed their restaurant after less than two years in business.

Saltwater Grocery initially opened in early 2021, which was a particularly difficult time for hospitality given covid restrictions.

Advertisement

11. Shaker & Vine

Location: Swords

Swords locals were shocked to hear that Shaker & Vine were closing with immediate effect in January. Based on the Main Street in Swords, the bar and restaurant has been a popular spot for the last four and a half years; they've even won awards for their cocktail-making.

10. 4F Pizzeria

Location: North Great George's Street

Known for their All-You-Can-Eat-Pizza special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the first of its kind in Dublin, 4F Pizzeria quickly grew popular in the few years they were operating.

While this was the end of 4F Pizzeria, it wasn't the end for the team in the hospitality sector, as they've now changed their focus from pizza to hot dogs.

9. The Clock

Location: Thomas Street

After rumours circulated of their impending closure, the sad confirmation came that The Clock were closing their Dublin 8 location in February.

The Thomas Street bar will be sorely missed by locals from the Liberties. However, they did hint at their possibly opening a new bar, saying "till we see you all in our next venture thank you."

8. Bao House

Location: Aungier Street

Dublin lost bao bun slinging spot Bao House in February 2023, who announced their closure just days before it was set to occur.

7. Bear Lemon

Advertisement

Location: Drumcondra

After two and a half years of trading in Drumcondra, Ireland's first traditional walk-in vegan bakery Bear Lemon announced they would be closing at the beginning of April 2023.

The Dublin 9 bakery had been a haven for vegans, and we were extremely sorry to see it go.

6. Anti-Social

Location: Francis Street

We were really not expecting to hear that Anti Social were closing down this year, but unfortunately the news hit our timelines in March 2023.

Anti Social had been a Dublin 8 staple for the last three years, known for their incredible drink towers and immaculate vibes (and banning James Corden following his meltdown in New York restaurant Balthazar, of course).

5. WokeCup Café

Location: Smithfield

Carrying on from the 2022 trend of vegan places closing down, WokeCup announced their closure last month as well, after trading in Dublin 7 for five years.

4. Mosh Burger Co

Location: Phibsborough

Another Dublin 7 spot to close was Mosh Burger co, after just seven months in business. They said that the "financial burden" of being open was no longer sustainable, which has led them to close with immediate effect. Mosh Burger showed particular remorse for having to let their staff go in light of the closure.

3. Crow Street

Advertisement

Location: Temple Bar

After four and a half years in business, Crow Street finished up in Temple Bar in March. The New York style eatery initially launched in August 2018, and had been a staple for city centre dwellers, particularly those heading to the 3Olympia for a gig.

2. Virgin Mary

Location: Capel Street

Ireland's only alcohol-free bar sadly closed its doors for good in March.

Speaking to The Times, a representative from the Virgin Mary confirmed the closure, adding that “spiralling costs were a big factor for us”.

While their time on Capel Street is over, it's not the end for the bar and you can keep up to date with their upcoming events via Instagram, or order non-alcoholic drinks "sober starter kits" through their website.

1. Mulberry Garden

Location: Donnybrook

The fine dining restaurant have released a lengthy statement on their website explaining the closure of their Donnybrook premises, citing "an ongoing dispute with our landlord" as the reason.

Upon quick glance of their Instagram, it appears they could be opening a new spot in Howth, but whether that will be a Mulberry Garden reincarnate, or something else entirely, remains to be seen.

Header image via Instagram/wokecupcafe & /thevirginmarybar

READ ON:

- Here's where you can take your dog for a 5 star afternoon tea in Dublin

Advertisement

- ‘World’s Best Steak Restaurant' Hawksmoor will open in Dublin next month

- An updated list of BYOB spots in Dublin