Cult-favourite Brazilian pizzeria shuts its doors after nearly 2 years

Just days ahead of National Pizza Day - *wipes tear.

It's official. After nearly two years in business, 4F Pizzeria has closed its doors. The Brazilian pizza spot opened on North Great George's Street in 2020 and has been a staple for the area ever since, providing delicious pizza for the masses.

Known for their All-You-Can-Eat-Pizza special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the first of its kind in Dublin, 4F Pizzeria quickly grew popular in the few years they were operating.

They took to Instagram to share the sad news of their closure over the bank holiday weekend.

"A few years ago, we opened the doors of 4F Pizzeria and since then, we have lived unforgettable moments of happiness and flavor. Our customers became friends, and together, we created memories that will forever be kept in our hearts. But, like all good things, it's time to say goodbye."

It's not all bad news though.

4F Pizzeria seem to be suggesting that when one door closes, another one opens, and that this may not be the end of the road for them.

It was not an easy decision, but we knew it was time to move on and explore new horizons. Although we have closed the doors of the pizzeria, the love for flavor and the pleasure of bringing happiness to others is still present in us. And who knows, at some point, we may bring back that flavor in an even more special way."

The Brazilian pizzeria closed for good at the end of last week, but we'll keep an eye on their socials for news of their next venture.

Header image via Instagram/4fpizzeria

