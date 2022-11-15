Finnstown Castle Hotel in Lucan announce closure

By Fiona Frawley

November 15, 2022 at 12:25pm

The historic hotel will cease trading before Christmas.

Popular hotel and wedding venue Finnstown Castle have announced their closure, not long after undergoing extensive refurbishment work.

Regarded as one of Dublin's most beautiful period estates, the hotel was named as one of the best wedding reception venues in Ireland by the Irish Wedding Diary and was voted "Most Romantic Wedding Venue"  in the 2020 Irish Wedding Awards.

In a statement on their website announcing the news, the Finnstown team wrote:

Finnstown Castle Hotel will cease to operate from 6th December 2022, Our thanks, appreciation and thoughts are with our longstanding and dedicated team, whose employment will continue with the new operators.

Finnstown also extended their thanks to their customers and suppliers for their loyal support and patronage.

While the hotel didn't cite reasons for ceasing operations, the ongoing energy and cost of living crises have already resulted in the closure of a number of businesses across the country.

Earlier this year, a Wexford hotel was hit with a bill of €70k for just one month, meanwhile a Clare supermarket received a bill of over €20k. Elsewhere, countless restaurants, cafes and bars have been forced to close as a result of the current climate.

Header image via Instagram/finnstowncastlehotel

READ NEXT: REVIEW: Chequer Lane by Jamie Oliver

