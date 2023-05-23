Has popular chicken wing spot Wishbone silently closed? It looks like it

Very sad news for the chicken wing enthusiasts amongst us.

Rumours have been circulating since April that beloved chicken wing spot Wishbone, which has two Dublin branches and one Galway branch, has closed down for good.

While it continues to say they're open on Google, a walk by their Montague branch tells another story.

When you pass by the Montague Street Wishbone it appears they have been shut for some time. The shutters are down during times Google suggests that they are open, and you can't get through to them over the phone at any of their premises.

As for their restaurants on Dorset Street in Dublin 1 and Eglington Street in Galway, there have been similar reports from customers trying to book a table and getting no response, or witnessing their shutters down during the Google opening hours. At the end of March, the Galway branch did signal to close for a day for maintenance but has not updated the Instagram page since. The other two branches haven't updated their socials since March 25th.

Wishbone has long been regarded as one of Dublin's best chicken wing spots, particularly when the dish hit peak popularity circa 2017/2018.

The team behind Wishbone first opened on Montague Street in December 2016, and within hours of opening were forced to close due to demand. Great quality ingredients and a refreshingly simplistic menu of wings (buffalo, sticky BBQ and weekly specials), burgers, chips and straightforward desserts seem to do the trick as the team opened a spot on the Northside in Dorset Street, last year the team added a spot out West in Galway's Eglinton Street to their line-up.

Lovin' Dublin has reached out to Wishbone for comment on their closures but at the time of writing have not heard back.

