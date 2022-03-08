At their Clontarf location, Bold and Brass were one of Dublin's stand-out 'coffee and a walk' stars during the various lockdowns over the past two years.

Before Christmas we were delighted to see them set up camp at a south side spot, pledging to keep the people of Rathgar in speciality flatties and treats.

Sadly, their D6 tenure has come to an unceremonious end following complaints from neighbours to Dublin City Council about "the sound of chatter and laughter" at their Dartry cafe.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Bold and Brass team wrote:

Unfortunately, as a result of complaints from 2 neighbours to Dublin City Council about “the sound of chatter and laughter”, we have been forced to close our Rathgar location. This is obviously extremely upsetting for us, as we really feel that we have integrated so well into the community and were just after finding our feet in the area.

They thanked everyone who's supported them during the situation, adding that they were particularly disappointed to have to let their four staff members at the Rathgar branch go.

As they say in their post, Bold and Brass were such an integral part of lockdown life, at a time where going for a coffee was one of the small luxuries the people of Ireland had to look forward to. So it's extremely upsetting to see them have to close their doors as life begins to return to normal.

Their last day at the Dartry Health Club will be the 16th of March, however Bold and Brass have told Lovin they're on the hunt for a new location so if you know of anywhere, pop them a DM!

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrasscoffee

