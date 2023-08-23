'It is no longer viable' Temple Bar toastie spot announce closure

Where will we get our dessert toasties now?

A Temple Bar toastie spot, with a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin kind of name, have announced their impending closure after three years in business.

Toastie addressed their customers on Instagram, announcing the full details behind the closure.

"Toastie will cease trading on the 31st of August. Due to various different reasons it is no longer viable to keep trading. We would like to thank all our customers over the last 3 years some of who have even become friends and to all the staff members that have made Toastie what it is. In the mean time we will still be serving up the tastiest Toasties on Parliament and we hope to see some of your lovely faces over the coming days."

While they leave their future somewhat open-ended, saying, "maybe we will see you soon in some shape or form", for now this is the end of Toastie.

Nostalgic toasties

There are many spots for a toastie in Dublin these days, but Toastie was different in that it specialised in the old school toasted sandwich, the kind you make out of a retro toastie machine, with just traditional sliced pan as opposed to a sourdough loaf.

Their unique creations scream nostalgia; one of their specials was a ham and cheese toastie topped with spaghetti hoops, which acts as a time machine right back to childhood. Plus the fact that their toasties are cut into triangles, not rectangles, only makes them more appealing (don't @ me, it's simple sandwich science). Toastie also mastered the art of the dessert toasted sandwich, made with fillings such as nutella, marshmallow, and berry cheesecake.

The price was always right at Toastie, with their sandwiches costing around the €6 mark, in a city where most toasted sandwiches will set you back at least €7.50, if not closer to the €10, or even €12 in some places. That Toastie was based in Temple Bar, notorious for hiking up prices given its position as a tourist trap, only made their reasonable prices even more astounding.

We are truly sorry to see this place go - if you're just as gutted about Toastie's impending closure, make sure you pop into their Temple Bar location before their last day of trade on the 31st August, whether you're into their savoury or sweet toasted sandwiches.

