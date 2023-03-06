The Liberties says farewell to beloved communion shop after 54 years in business

"An essential stop for many a 7 year old over the years."

If you're in the market for a communion or christening outfit, you'll unfortunately have to miss out on visiting Little Folk on Meath Street, as they have officially closed after 54 years in business. The Liberties Facebook Page said a fond farewell to the children's clothing shop this morning, as owner Colm Cochrane is set to retire.

Their Facebook post on the closure read as such:

"Fond Farewell: it's the end of the line for the Little Folk as owners Colm Cochrane and family close after 54 years trading on Meath Street. The shop has been an essential stop for many a 7 year old over the years as First Communion season approached."

Comments came flooding in under The Liberties post, with many reminiscing about their own experiences at Little Folk.

One Facebook user said, "Wow this is sad to hear, many generations have crossed these doors, to buy their lovely communion outfits ,I bought my sons communion outfit there 30 years ago ,I wish the owners the very best of luck in their future."

Another said, "Got my sons christening outfit there in 1968 and used it for his 3 sisters. Sad to see another Liberties landmark gone. Best wishes to the Cochrane family."

A third commented, "Sad to see this go i remember going here for my communion clothes and conformation suit and hat many moons ago and bought my daughters christening clothes here 25 Years ago and lots of frilly socks over the Years best wishes to all."

Little Folk first opened its doors in 1969 and quickly became a well-known retailer of designer communion outfits.

