6 Dublin cocktails to sip on over the weekend

By Katy Thornton

December 10, 2021 at 1:10pm

We've got some old classics that never go out of style, and of course, some festive drinks for the month that's in it!

Those Christmas nights out with friends and family have officially begun; it's time to welcome silly season the best way we know how. With a couple of drinks. Here's our round up of the top ones Dublin has to offer this weekend.

1. Kir Imperial, Baraza

Location: Ormond Quay Lower 

Starting our list is this stunning cocktail from Baraza, named the Kir Imperial. It's a prosecco based drink with Chambord black raspberry liquor and a sprig of rosemary for fancy vibes.

2. Winter Warmer Menu, 31 Lennox

Location: Portobello 

There's no shortage of drinks to try from 31 Lennox this weekend. No matter what your festive drink of choice is, 31 Lennox has got you. There's mulled wine, hot apple cider, baileys and dark chocolate cocoa, hot port, and, perhaps best of all, an apple pie martini.

3. Cherry Bomb, Roast

Location: Temple Bar 

For all our cherry lovers out there, this one is for you! We are personally loving their description, claiming their cocktail of the week is richer than Jeff Bezos, and more luxurious than a well groomed pirates beard. If that's not an endorsement, I don't know what is!

4. Espresso Martinis, Gotham

Location: South Anne Street

Espresso martinis are an oldie but goodie. We encourage you to go anywhere that serves them because they're just divine. Gotham Café is the place to be for one, or two, espresso martinis this weekend.

5. Negroni Del Marinaio, Dorian

Location: Donnybrook 

Ever since they first opened, we have been obsessed with all things Dorian in Donnybrook. Manager Matheus has treated us to their range of delicious cocktails, including this one. Matheus' caption states: "With an alternation between coffee, bitter and smoke flavours it’s easy to understand why we chose to bring to you, one of the best and most creative cocktail ever made in Milano." Well, now we've got try it.

6. The Majestic, Drury Buildings

Location: Drury Street

For something simple, try The Majestic from Drury Buildings. It's made with Absolut All Spice, cucumber tonic, citrus, and mango.

Are you going for something festive or fruity this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/baraza_zanzibar_locke

