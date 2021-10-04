It's National Vodka Day, celebrate with these Dublin cocktails

A day just to celebrate vodka? It would be rude not to

October 4th is National Vodka Day, and if you just want to unwind after a long Monday, we've got some great spots for a vodka based cocktail!

The Well

Location: St. Stephen's Green

Celebrating in style, The Well is serving "The Presidential Suite", a delightful mix of Absolut Vodka, sweet vermouth, maraschino liqueur, pineapple, blood orange syrup, fresh lime, and cranberry bitters. The Well is open today until 11:30pm.

Thunder Road Café

Location: Fleet Street

Open late on Mondays, Thunder Road Café has a range of affordable cocktails to choose from, including a Long Island Iced Tea. Why not try it, an espresso martini, or their special "Purple Rain" to celebrate National Vodka Day?

No Name

Location: Fade Street

Dublin's worst kept secret is No Name, the gorge bar that does stunning cocktails. Choose from pornstar martinis or Cosmopolitans to celebrate this national holiday. The "No Name" cocktail is comprised of Absolut vodka pear, lime, sugar syrup, egg white and fresh strawberries. Yum! They close at 11.30pm.

The Woollen Mills

Location: Ormond Quay Lower

Get a quick drink or two in after work at The Woollen Mills. They do lots of vodka based cocktails, as well as some lovely food. They close at 9pm.

Which bar are you heading to?

Header image via Instagram/thewoollenmills

