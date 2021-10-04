It's National Vodka Day, celebrate with these Dublin cocktails

A day just to celebrate vodka? It would be rude not to
October 4th is National Vodka Day, and if you just want to unwind after a long Monday, we've got some great spots for a vodka based cocktail!
The Well
Location: St. Stephen's Green
Celebrating in style, The Well is serving "The Presidential Suite", a delightful mix of Absolut Vodka, sweet vermouth, maraschino liqueur, pineapple, blood orange syrup, fresh lime, and cranberry bitters. The Well is open today until 11:30pm.
Thunder Road Café
Location: Fleet Street
Open late on Mondays, Thunder Road Café has a range of affordable cocktails to choose from, including a Long Island Iced Tea. Why not try it, an espresso martini, or their special "Purple Rain" to celebrate National Vodka Day?
No Name
Location: Fade Street
Dublin's worst kept secret is No Name, the gorge bar that does stunning cocktails. Choose from pornstar martinis or Cosmopolitans to celebrate this national holiday. The "No Name" cocktail is comprised of Absolut vodka pear, lime, sugar syrup, egg white and fresh strawberries. Yum! They close at 11.30pm.
The Woollen Mills
Location: Ormond Quay Lower
Get a quick drink or two in after work at The Woollen Mills. They do lots of vodka based cocktails, as well as some lovely food. They close at 9pm.
Which bar are you heading to?
Header image via Instagram/thewoollenmills
READ ON: There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life