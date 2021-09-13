Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

Margarita Mondays are the perfect way to start the week.

We've seen a few restaurants promote Margarita Mondays and we are obsessed. The start of the week can be a daunting one for many, so why not cheer yourself up with a celebratory drink.

1. Fade Street Social

Open late everyday, Fade Street Social is the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a margarita. Why not enjoy your drinks on their rooftop terrace?

2. The Fourth Corner

This spot on Patrick Street in Dublin 8 has an amazing atmosphere and sells some top notch margaritas. What could be better than two margaritas for €12? The Fourth Corner is opens at 4pm and closes at 11:30pm.

3. 777

This Mexican restaurant on South Great George's Street are also holding a Monday Margarita deal where you get two cocktails for €16. 777 also does yummy food so why not head down after work for some drinks and dinner. They are open 5-10pm on Mondays.

4. Luigi Malones

If you're looking for a drink and an early night this Monday, heading to Luigi Malones in Temple Bar is perfect. They're only open until 9pm on Mondays but serve a great selection of food and drink and yes, that includes margaritas!

5. Farrier & Draper

Located on South William Street, Farrier & Draper are also feeling the Margarita Monday love and sharing it with you. They only close at 11:30pm, so check it out for some relaxation after a long day.

Where else is doing Margarita Monday? We'd love to hear!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: There's a new burger pop up at this Dublin 8 bar