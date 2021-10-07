Dean Street has welcomed a lovely new coffee spot

This new space is giving us all the Hygge vibes

Soren & Son is just the latest coffee spot to hit Dublin's streets. Not only do they sell great cups of coffee, they also have a selection of coffee merch, including their own 100% organic cotton tote bags. Their goal is to bring BREWtiful goods to their customers and already it's evident from their Instagram stories that people are loving their coffee.

The coffee bar's aesthetic has a Hygge quality to it, which is fitting as Soren is a Danish name. Their Instagram documents the process of readying the store for opening; it showed all the effort and small details that have made it the lovely space that it is. Soren & Son opens Tuesday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm on Dean Street.

We can't wait to try it for ourselves.

Header image via Instagram/soren_and_son

