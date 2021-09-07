Five Dublin spots for an iced chai during the transition from Summer to Autumn

At the moment the weather is changing like... well, the weather.

One minute you're hurling yourself off the 40 foot to cool down, the next you're rummaging through drawers for your hat and scarf and as for beginning the official changeover from iced to hot coffees? We're simply not ready.

An iced chai latte is the only beverage for this moment in time. It's got the warmth and spice we associate with autumn, but the icy-ness we know and crave on hot days. It's the ultimate combo, and here are our favourite places to enjoy one in Dublin.

One Kinda Folk, Ranelagh

One Kinda Folk are well known and adored for their hot chai latte at this stage, but their icy version is equally epic.

Brother Hubbard, Capel Street/Richmond Street

Lots of love going into each glass full, as demonstrated.

It's a Trap, Mountjoy Sq

Caffeinated or not, whatever your heart desires.

Grove Road, Rathmines

Pick up one of these babies, plonk yourself along the canal and soak up the last of those sweet sweet rays.

Póg, Tara Street, Howth, Malahide

This isn't just any iced chai latte. It's a pink beet iced chai latte and one of the most Instagrammable ones out there.

Have we missed out your favourite Dublin spot for an iced chai? Let us know!

Header image via Shutterstock