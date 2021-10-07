6 Dublin cafés to get the autumn signature drink, a pumpkin spice latte!

By Katy Thornton

October 7, 2021 at 3:26pm

6 Dublin cafés to get the autumn signature drink, a pumpkin spice latte!

It's that time of year again (the most elite time of year if you ask me)

Perhaps one of the best parts of spooky season is the serving of Pumpkin Spice Lattes. They really are that one drink that just feels like a warm hug. They're only available until the end of October, so you'll want to get your fill now. Luckily, there's a ton of cafés selling them this autumn.

1. Fallon & Byrne

Location: Exchequer Street

Check out Fallon & Byrne's coffee bar for a delicious PSL. They're also serving these into November, when normally pumpkin spice lattes stop selling at the end of October. Something to keep in mind when you start having withdrawals.

2. Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

We are hyped to see Baa Baa Café in Chapelizod serving Pumpkin Spice lattes. They open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-4pm, Friday 9am-5pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 9am-4pm.

3. Chroí

Location: Kilternan

Chroí on Enniskerry Road has the pumpkin spice goods ready to make some delicious lattes. They open 7.30-3.30 Monday to Friday, 8.30-3.30 on Saturday and close on Sundays.

4. Lazy Daisy Café

Location: Phibsborough

The Lazy Daisy Café take things on step further with a bit of latte art on their PSLs. The prettier the latte the better it tastes right?

5. Vegan Sandwich Co

Location: Smithfield

Vegan Sandwich Co is not only selling gorge PSLs, they're serving all the pumpkin spice goods, including this pumpkin spice swirl. So if you're totally obsessed with anything pumpkin, you know where to go!

6. Tír Deli

Location: Baggot Street

Tír Deli announced the beginning of pumpkin spice season with this amazing Instagram post. The deli opens Monday to Friday 8-3 and Saturdays 9-3.

Is it even autumn before you've had your first pumpkin spice latte?

Header image via Instagram/tir_deli

