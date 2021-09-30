A new cafe has just opened up in D7

It's always a good day when a new cafe is brought happily and healthily into the world.

A new place to pick up your morning flattie, to spend way too long studying the treat selection and to snap your snazzy latte art for the gram. It's all we really need in life, to be perfectly honest.

The latest addition to the Dublin coffee scene is Coffee Project in Cabra, a cute little spot serving speciality coffee, pastries, cakes and sambos.

Coffee aficionados will be happy to hear they pour Full Circle coffee. Full Circle are an Irish roastery who prioritise carbon neutral packaging and positive working relationships with coffee farmers. They also make a delicious cuppa.

As well as tasty coffee, Coffee Project have healthy breakfast options for anyone on the go - we're talking porridge, we're talking granola, we're talking chia pudding pots, people. All delicious, all from local business Goats Dublin.

If you're in the mood to treat yourself, feast your eyes on these heavenly sausage rolls, baked fresh each morning and delivered from Boca Cafe. No doubt these babies will fly out each morning.

And for dessert, Coffee Project stock drool-worthy cookies with an array of toppings from one of Ireland's fave sweet treat companies, Cookie Bro. Heavenly.

Basically, these guys have all bases covered, and seem to be prioritising working with local food suppliers. You really do love to see it. We can't wait to hit them up!

Header image via Instagram/coffee_project_cabra

