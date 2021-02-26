Eight spots to get your iced-coffee fix this weekend

Iced coffee season is well and truly here and I'm all for it. There's little I love more than coffee and sunshine.

We all know how I feel about coffee - to put it simply, I'm a fan. However much as I love a steaming hot cup first thing in the morning, soon as the sun peeks its head around the clouds, I'm over to iced straight away.

Living in Ireland, we only get a limited window of opportunity to enjoy such delights, so ya gots to indulge while ya can.

Not everywhere has added them back on the menu yet but below are eight Dublin spots where you'll definitely get your iced coffee fix this weekend.

Alma

You've heard us (ok, me specifically) rant and rave about their dulce de leche pancakes before... but have you tried their dulce de leche iced latte? YOU HAVEN'T? Better fix that ASAP.

Two Pups

Two Pups have a very tasty looking Vietnamese iced coffee that's just begging to be tried.

Meet Me In The Morning

If you're a 'whatever the weather' type iced coffee drinker, then Meet Me In The Morning most definitely needs to be on your radar as they do theirs all year round.

Hush

Iced coffees from now until forever? Count us in. You'll find this beauty at Hush in Rathmines.

Honey Honey Café

Honey honey, how iced coffee thrills me, a-ha.

Shoe Lane

Proving that they're very much 'down with the kids', Shoe Lane have even made a TikTok showing how they make their iced latte.

One Kinda Folk

Possibly the dotiest little coffee spot in all of Dublin, One Kinda Folk has all bases covered when it comes to cold drinks - would recommend their iced matcha though if you're in need of a change.

Hatch

Vanilla Ice said it first, then Jedward and now Hatch. Ice-ice baby, am I right?

Good weather calls for iced coffee - I don't make the rules. Where will you be getting yours this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/Hatch/Meet Me In The Morning

