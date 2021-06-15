Feast your eyes on this iced latte of dreams in South Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

June 15, 2021 at 9:30am

All the cool kids have their coffees in iced form only these days, and luckily the weather has been nice enough recently for us all to hop on the bandwagon (although not everyone waits for the weather, you're still likely to find gals cruising in their minis with an iced oat latte in the middle of winter).

The only thing better than an iced latte is a caramel iced latte with cream and biscuits on top, and the Coffee Post knows this!

Check out their newest cold beverage, the Biscoff Iced Caramel Latte. Anyone who's worked in a pub, hotel or restaurant over the years will have a special place in their hearts for these little biccies, and now you can enjoy one on top of your coffee. The dream. Hit up the Coffee Post in Sandyford or Monkstown to enjoy one this week!

Header Image via Instagram/The Coffee Post 

