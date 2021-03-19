Free coffee Friday - This Dublin spot will sort you out

By Sarah Finnan

March 19, 2021 at 9:14am

Share:
Free coffee Friday - This Dublin spot will sort you out

Free coffee of a Friday - music to our ears.

Here to provide us with one more reason to smile this Friday, Coco Brew has confirmed they'll be giving out free coffee all day - courtesy of their friends over at the Embassy of Peru in Ireland.

Kicking off as of 10am this morning, the beans - a gift from the Peruvian Embassy - were roasted with care in Coco Brew's beloved Temple Bar café. Ready to be brewed and dished out to anyone in need of a caffeine hit, they'll have the goods at their Glasthule pop-up all day today (or until they run out, that is).

"Our AWESOME friends @peruembassyirl have kindly given us some delicious #Peruvian #specialtycoffee for us to #roast and give out to you wonderful people."

Only in limited supply be sure to call down early - providing it's safe and they're within your 5km.

Header image via Instagram/Coco Brew

READ NEXT: Northsiders – Puck Lane is a new coffee and food spot now open in Dublin 9

Share:

Latest articles

One Dublin spot is recreating famous dishes from our favourite movies

Nothing Compares to this unique Bray gaff - And its famous owner is now selling up

Northsiders - Puck Lane is a new coffee and food spot now open in Dublin 9

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have added 20 amazing games to their Game Pass

You may also love

Two Fifty Square is back open and they're giving away free coffee all day

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

This Dublin spot is serving €1 coffees all weekend

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.