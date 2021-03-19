Free coffee Friday - This Dublin spot will sort you out

Free coffee of a Friday - music to our ears.

Here to provide us with one more reason to smile this Friday, Coco Brew has confirmed they'll be giving out free coffee all day - courtesy of their friends over at the Embassy of Peru in Ireland.

Kicking off as of 10am this morning, the beans - a gift from the Peruvian Embassy - were roasted with care in Coco Brew's beloved Temple Bar café. Ready to be brewed and dished out to anyone in need of a caffeine hit, they'll have the goods at their Glasthule pop-up all day today (or until they run out, that is).

"Our AWESOME friends @peruembassyirl have kindly given us some delicious #Peruvian #specialtycoffee for us to #roast and give out to you wonderful people."

Only in limited supply be sure to call down early - providing it's safe and they're within your 5km.

Header image via Instagram/Coco Brew