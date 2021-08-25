great Dublin spots to enjoy an espresso tonic while the sun's still shining

We absolutely love a bonus week of sunshine.

And by the looks of the forecast, the sunny spell should be continuing well into next week! This kind of weather calls for one thing - an iced coffee. And if you're all miked out after one too many iced lattes, why not opt for a light and spritzy espresso tonic? Espresso is poured over tonic water and ice and finished off with a touch of citrus to create this refreshing caffeinated dream. Sound like a bitta you? Read on, here are some of our fave spots in Dublin to pick one up.

Two Boys Brew, Phibsboro

This D7 spot has you covered in terms of spritzy coffee with a choice of espresso tonic or blood orange coffee tonic. Can you cope?

Vice, Abbey Street

When the 'spro hits the fizz like a big slice of pizz, that's a Vice bae.

Perch, Leeson Street

Dotey little spritz from a dotey little spot.

Shoe Lane, Dun Laoghaire/Tara Street

These guys have opted for soda water rather than tonic and finished it off with orange and a hit of basil. How stunning?

Alma, Portobello

Some serious love goes into Alma's take on this icy delight, which features Irish made Poachers tonic, lemon and a sprig of rosemary. Classy af.

The perfect drink for a sunny day in the city!

Header image via Instagram/Vice Coffee Inc

