How many can you get in our emoji quiz on coffee places in Dublin?

By Darragh Murphy

April 12, 2020 at 5:32pm

It's probably fairly safe to say that we are all missing a good takeaway coffee at this point.

The vast majority of coffee that is being enjoyed in Ireland right now is prepared at home and while it's a lot easier to make a decent cuppa cha in our own kitchens nowadays than it once was, it's hard not to miss the routine of queueing for your preferred type of coffee in your favourite coffeeshop.

With that in mind and daydreams of the sound of coffee machines kicking into overdrive, we decided to compile an emoji quiz on the most popular coffee joints around Dublin.

Just like our emoji quiz on Dublin restaurants that we published a few days ago, some are trickier than others but best of luck!

Coffee emoji quiz

How did you get on? We understand it might be frustrating if you're still struggling with one or two so if you really want to know the answers (or just to check how many you got correct), scroll to the bottom and let us know how you did.

  1. Two Pups Coffee
  2. Bread 41
  3. Peacock Green
  4. Queen of Tarts
  5. Art of Coffee
  6. KC Peaches
  7. Lolly & Cooks
  8. Coffeeangel
  9. Hatch
  10. Starbucks
  11. Hotel Chocolat
  12. The Coffee Shot
  13. Catalyst
  14. Two Boys Brew
