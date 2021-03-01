Arguably one of the most well-recognised attractions along the Grand Canal, La Peniche has long been a favourite with locals.

Closed for much longer than first anticipated, staff at La Peniche are eager to get back to work.

Brainstorming ways they could potentially get back to business, the team took to Twitter to bounce ideas - asking customers whether to-go coffees would be of interest to anyone.

"Would you stop by for a coffee to go on the canal if we were to open down the line on a Saturday or Sunday?"

Would you stop by for a coffee to go on the canal if we were to open down the line on a Saturday or Sunday? #lapeniche #dublin #coffee #walk #canal #foodie #supportsmallbusiness — LaPeniche (@LaPeniche3) February 28, 2021

Putting it to a poll, the question received an overwhelmingly positive response with more than 96 per cent of respondents in favour of the proposal.

Still "just an idea" at this point, customers have encouraged owners to go for it - with local chef Rozanne Stevens promising she'll "be there with bells on". So, better watch this space to make sure you're in the know.

Header image via Twitter/La Peniche