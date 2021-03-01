Close

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

By Sarah Finnan

March 1, 2021 at 12:49pm

Arguably one of the most well-recognised attractions along the Grand Canal, La Peniche has long been a favourite with locals.

Closed for much longer than first anticipated, staff at La Peniche are eager to get back to work.

Brainstorming ways they could potentially get back to business, the team took to Twitter to bounce ideas - asking customers whether to-go coffees would be of interest to anyone.

"Would you stop by for a coffee to go on the canal if we were to open down the line on a Saturday or Sunday?"

Putting it to a poll, the question received an overwhelmingly positive response with more than 96 per cent of respondents in favour of the proposal.

Still "just an idea" at this point, customers have encouraged owners to go for it - with local chef  Rozanne Stevens promising she'll "be there with bells on". So, better watch this space to make sure you're in the know.

Header image via Twitter/La Peniche

