One of Dublin's fave cafes is opening a new spot

By Fiona Frawley

November 15, 2021 at 5:03pm

Big news for the Dublin coffee scene. Huge.

Since 2016, people have travelled from far and wide to enjoy a flattie and an iconic hot cake from Two Boys Brew in Phibsboro. It's the ultimate spot for a healing cold brew on a Sunday morning in the summer, or a comforting bowl of delish porridge during colder months. Now speciality coffee lovers can rejoice, as TBB have just confirmed they'll be opening a second cafe, with info about a location coming soon.

The Insta post reads:

SOMETHING'S BREWING!! 

We're super excited to share with you guys (FINALLY) that we're working on number two. Big work going on his side of Christmas, including recruiting for new & exciting roles, both at TBB and the new baby. 

We'll be keeping an eye on their page over the next few days for updates along with the rest of the Dublin coffee fiends but in the meantime, any guesses as to where the new location might be? Possibly somewhere on the southside to shake things up? Or will they be sticking close to their D7 roots? Either way, we can expect the same consistently delish coffee from Root and Branch and tasty brunch dishes we've grown to know and love. What more could you really ask for?

Header image via Instagram/twoboysbrew 

