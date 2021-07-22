One of our fave Dublin cafes is on the hunt for a new home

If you haven't been to Vice before, you probably still recognise their iconic claddagh coffee cups from your insta feed.

They're simply too gorge to not take a pic of:

They've gained a special place in the hearts of Dublin coffee lovers by pouring out the goods at their two locations, Wigwam on Abbey Street and Baste in Portobello. As the Johnny Cash song goes, they've been everywhere.

And now they're on the hunt for a new home, as their south side spot will sadly be up for redevelopment come September.

As they mention in the post, they're on the hunt for a new cafe space, and we're excited to see where they pop up next. We'll miss their presence on Clanbrassil Street, as will many in the local community if insta comments are anything to go by. In the meantime we'll still be hitting up their Abbey Street locaysh for cold brew, espresso marts and the finest of treats.

Header image via Instagram/Vice

